Bangladesh skipper Litton Das smashes his 15th T20I fifty: Stats

Bangladesh captain Litton Das hit a match-winning 59-run knock from 39 balls in Match 4 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. The Asia Cup encounter against Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, saw Das help Bangladesh chase down a target of 144. Notably, Das is closing in on 2,500 T20I runs and is 4 shy at the moment.

Knock Das shines for Bangladesh Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim added 24 runs before Das joined the latter adding another 23 runs. Thereafter, a match-winning 95-run stand between Das and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh win. Das was dismissed with Bangladesh being 142/3. Ateeq Iqbal dismissed Das. Hridoy, who scored 35* runs, hit the winning runs.

Runs Das races to 2,496 runs in T20Is Das scored 59 runs from 39 balls. He smashed six fours and a six. Playing his 111th match (109 innings), Das has raced to 2,496 runs at 24. This was his 15th fifty in T20Is. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 5,727 runs from 248 matches at 24.90. This was his 34th T20 fifty (100s: 1).

Do you know? 2nd batter with this record for BAN As per Cricbuzz, Das has become the 2nd Bangladeshi batter with a 50-plus score for BAN in T20 Asia Cup after Sabbir Rahman (80 runs) vs SL, Mirpur, 2016.