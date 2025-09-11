By the numbers: Carlos Alcaraz's notable records since April 2025

Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz beat arch-rival Jannik Sinner to secure the 2025 US Open men's singles title. Alcaraz claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win in the final at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard, who broke records, finally displaced Sinner as the world number one. Notably, Alcaraz has been in sublime form this year, winning seven titles. Here are his notable numbers since April 2025.

Stats His record since April 2025 Alcaraz is certainly undergoing his purple patch. Since April, he has a win-loss record of 46-2. The only two defeats of Alcaraz in this period have come at the Barcelona Open and Wimbledon. Notably, the Spaniard has won six of his seven ATP titles since April, including ones at the French Open and US Open. Overall, Alcaraz is 61-6 in the season.

Monte Carlo Maiden Monte-Carlo Masters title In April, Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to win the Monte-Carlo Masters. Alcaraz, at 21 years and 337 days, became the youngest player to win the men's singles title at the Monte-Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal (21 years and 321 days) in 2008. This marked Alcaraz's sixth ATP Masters 1000 title and his maiden at Monte-Carlo.

Rome Masters History at Rome Masters Alcaraz defeated Sinner at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome to clinch his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title. The Spaniard delivered a brilliant show, beating the Italian 7-6 (5), 6-1. As per Opta, Alcaraz became the fifth-youngest player in the Open Era to win 10-plus ATP titles on clay after Mats Wilander, Nadal, Kent Carlsson, and Bjorn Borg.

French Open French Open title after saving match points In June, Alcaraz won Roland Garros after beating Sinner in the final. The Spaniard saved three match points to win 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Notably, Alcaraz became the third man to claim a Grand Slam title after saving match points. As per Opta, Alcaraz became just the fourth man to win a Major singles title for four successive years.

Cincinnati Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open Although Alcaraz lost the Wimbledon final to Sinner, he bounced back at the Cincinnati Open. He won as Sinner was forced to retire after just 23 minutes into their championship match. Since 1990, Alcaraz (22y 94d) became the fifth player to win three-plus ATP Masters 1000 titles in a season before turning 23, after Pete Sampras (1994), Marcelo Rios (1998), and Roger Federer.