Bangladesh overcome Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025: Key stats

The Bangladesh cricket team has got off to a winning start in the Men's T20 Asia Cup. Litton Das & Co. defeated Hong Kong in Match 4 of the premier Asian tournament in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. ﻿Hong Kong posted a total of 143 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain picked two wickets each. In response, Bangladesh were 47/2 at one stage before claiming victory (144/3).

Partnership impact Zeeshan, Nizakat help Hong Kong recover The Hong Kong innings got off to a rocky start with early dismissals of Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat (30/2). Thereafter, Zeeshan Ali (30) and Nizakat Khan (42) steadied the ship. The two also played some solid stokes in their 41-run stand. Captain Yasim Murtaza also contributed with a quickfire 19-ball 28. Murtaza added 46 runs alongside Khan for the 5th wicket. However, a sudden flurry of wickets toward the end of their innings stopped Hong Kong from finishing strongly.

Bowling performance Tanzim and Taskin claim two wickets each Tanzim (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, accounting for Babar Hayat (14) and Zeeshan in his first spell. In 31 matches, he has raced to 38 T20I scalps at 23.57. While Taskin was expensive (2/38), he provided an early breakthrough by getting rid of Rath. He also dismissed Aizaz Khan in the final over of Hong Kong's innings. Taskin now owns 96 T20I wickets from 79 matches at 21.87.

Late breakthroughs Rishad Hossain gets to 50 T20I wickets Leg-spinner Rishad was introduced after the powerplay and was countered with sweeps and reverse sweeps from Hong Kong. However, he finally got his first wicket in the 19th over when Nizakat was caught at long-on. The next ball, he trapped Kinchit Shah LBW to further dent Hong Kong's innings. Rishad took 2/31 from his 4 overs. In 43 matches, he has raced to 50 T20I wickets at 22.66.

Batters Bangladesh complete a solid run-chase Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid added 24 runs before Litton Das joined the latter adding another 23 runs. Thereafter, a match-winning 95-run stand between Das and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh win. Das was dismissed with Bangladesh being 142/3. For Hong Kong, Ateeq Iqbal was superb. He claimed 2/14 from 3.4 overs.

Das Litton Das smashes his 15th fifty in T20Is Das scored 59 runs from 39 balls. He smashed six fours and a six. Playing his 111th match (109 innings), Litton has raced to 2,496 runs at 24. This was his 15th fifty in T20Is. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 5,727 runs from 248 matches at 24.90. This was his 34th T20 fifty (100s: 1).