Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain completes 50 T20I wickets: Key stats

Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain has completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Rishad attained the feat in Match 4 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. The spinner clocked figures worth 2/31 from his 4 overs to reach the milestone. Hong Kong posted a score of 143/7 in 20 overs. Here are the details and stats.

Bowling Rishad ends with two wickets Leg-spinner Rishad was introduced after the powerplay and was countered with sweeps and reverse sweeps from Hong Kong. However, he finally got his first wicket in the 19th over when Nizakat was caught at long-on. The next ball, he trapped Kinchit Shah LBW to further dent Hong Kong's innings. During his spell, he conceded two fours and two sixes.

Stats By the numbers: Breaking down Rishad's T20I bowling Rishad's 2/31 has seen him get to 50 T20I wickets from 43 matches. He averages 22.66 with his economy rate being 8.07. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 home matches, he has 10 wickets at 33.10. Another 23 wickets have come in 20 away games (home of opposition) at 24.13. In 10 neutral venue matches, he has 17 wickets at an impressive 14.52.