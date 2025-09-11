Men's final in Madrid, women's final in Warsaw (Image Source: X/@

UEFA Champions League 2027 final to be held in Madrid

The 2027 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Madrid, UEFA has announced. The men's final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid. The 2027 UEFA Champions League women's final will be hosted at the National Stadium in Warsaw. This move is seen as part of UEFA's efforts to promote women's football across Europe. The decision was made during a meeting of UEFA's Executive Committee in Tirana on Thursday. Here are further details.