UEFA Champions League 2027 final to be held in Madrid
The 2027 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Madrid, UEFA has announced. The men's final will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid. The 2027 UEFA Champions League women's final will be hosted at the National Stadium in Warsaw. This move is seen as part of UEFA's efforts to promote women's football across Europe. The decision was made during a meeting of UEFA's Executive Committee in Tirana on Thursday. Here are further details.
Venue history
Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano to host men's final
The 70,000-capacity Estadio Metropolitano, home to LaLiga club Atletico Madrid, last hosted the men's Champions League final in 2019. Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in that match. UEFA had initially delayed its decision on the 2027 venue while considering Milan's San Siro but eventually ruled it out due to refurbishment plans.
Upcoming events
UEFA announces venues for other major finals
UEFA also announced that the 2026 men's final will be held at Budapest's Puskas Arena, while Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion will host the women's final. The next UEFA Super Cup is set to take place in Salzburg, Austria. These decisions are seen as reflecting UEFA's commitment to expanding its flagship competitions' global reach and promoting football culture in different countries.
Match requests
Response to La Liga, Serie A requests for overseas matches
As per BBC Sport, during the Tirana meeting, UEFA also discussed LaLiga and Serie A's requests to play domestic league matches abroad. Italy's FIGC has approved AC Milan's request for a match in Perth, Australia, while Spain's RFEF has allowed Villarreal to face Barcelona in Miami this December. However, UEFA stressed that it will consult all stakeholders including fans before making a final decision on such proposals.
Twitter Post
UEFA!
The UEFA Executive Committee has appointed the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid as the host for the 2027 #UCLfinal.— UEFA (@UEFA) September 11, 2025
