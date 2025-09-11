Rohit Sharma returns to nets ahead of Australia ODIs: Details

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, starting October 19. The cricketer will be making his first international appearance in over seven months, much to the delight of fans. On Thursday evening, Rohit shared a video on Instagram from his net session. "I am here again. It feels really good," he said in the clip, which featured a montage of his trademark elegant strokes.

Health update Concerns over Rohit's health Earlier this week, Rohit was seen visiting Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai late at night, raising concerns among his fans. However, no official details were shared regarding the visit. The veteran cricketer has been training for a while with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and recently passed a fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, confirming his readiness to return to international cricket.

Career highlights Rohit's return to international cricket Rohit has been away from the international circuit since India's ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2025. He had retired from Tests in May, ending a glorious career that included 12 centuries from 67 matches and 4,301 runs. With Virat Kohli also stepping away from Tests and T20Is, both stalwarts are now focused on ODIs. If selected for the Australia ODIs and playing at least one match on the overseas tour, Rohit will become India's fifth cricketer to play 500 international matches for Team India.