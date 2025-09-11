Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan vs Oman: Match preview and stats

Pakistan will begin their Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Oman on Friday, September 12. The two teams will face off at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. This is Pakistan's first match in Group A of the tournament. The other group members are India, Oman, and UAE. Earlier, India beat UAE in the Group A opener on September 10. Here are the details.

Team form Pakistan in good form ahead of Asia Cup Pakistan's recent form has been impressive, with the team triumphing in a three-nation T20I series involving the UAE and Afghanistan. Before that, they also beat West Indies away in a three-match series, winning 2-1. However, Salman Agha's men will be wary of their defeat to the USA before their game against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which had a major impact on their campaign.

Player lineup Pakistan's probable playing XI Pakistan are likely to field a strong XI against Oman, with the probable playing XI including Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed. This match will be a chance for players like Farhan to regain form before tougher matches ahead.

Team dynamics Oman affected by pay dispute ahead of Asia Cup Oman are a new-look team, having been affected by a pay dispute that has led to many established players no longer being with the squad. The probable playing XI includes Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shakeel Ahmad, Ashish Odedra, Hassnain Shah, and Zikria Islam. This match will be an opportunity for players like Jatinder Singh to shine in the slow conditions expected in Dubai.

Match conditions Pitch report and the teams' stats in Dubai The pitch at Dubai is expected to be spin-friendly. The weather remains extremely hot with mid-30s temperatures. Notably, Pakistan have lost four of their last five T20Is in Dubai. The Pakistan cricket team has played 32 T20I matches here in Dubai. They have picked up 17 wins in addition to losing 14. One match has been tied, as per ESPNcricinfo. On the other hand, Oman have played 4 matches here, winning 1 and losing 3.