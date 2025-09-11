I knew I'd be sacked by Tottenham, says Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he was aware of his impending dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur before their UEFA Europa League victory in Bilbao. The former Spurs manager made the admission after being appointed as Nottingham Forest's head coach on a contract until 2027. During a press conference, he said while his exit from Spurs wasn't ideal, it didn't come as a shock to him.

Reflection Postecoglou reflects on his Spurs tenure Postecoglou spoke about his two-year tenure at Spurs, calling it "very, very challenging." He praised the fantastic people he worked with in the football department and said that despite putting supporters through some tough times, he has won their affection. "There isn't a Spurs supporter that I don't come across now that doesn't want to hug me and take me home for dinner," he said.

New beginnings 'Have to earn fans' trust' Postecoglou's first job at Nottingham Forest is to win over the fans, especially after the success of his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo. The Australian manager understands that he has to earn their trust and respect over time. He said, "They're not going to love me from the first day, it's something I have to earn."

Shared goals Ambition to win Europa League this season Postecoglou also revealed that his ambition to win the Europa League this season aligns with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis's desire. He said, "I love creating things that are lasting ... every club I've been to I'd like to think I'll be welcomed back because I've left a mark and that's what I want to do here."

Commitment 'I'll see it through' Postecoglou expressed his determination to bring success to Nottingham Forest. He said, "The one thing the fans will know with me is: if I've set my mind to do something, then I'll see it through." The Australian manager also recalled his famous quote at Tottenham when he told fans "I always win things in my second year" after a home defeat by Arsenal.