No plans for Sachin Tendulkar to run for BCCI presidency

Sachin Tendulkar has quashed rumors of his potential candidacy for the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) . His management team issued a statement, denying any such developments ahead of the upcoming BCCI elections on September 28. As per Cricbuzz, the statement was issued by SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd. Here are further details on the same.

Election details BCCI elections to include voting for multiple key posts The BCCI elections will see voting for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer. A high-level meeting will precede the AGM to discuss names for these key roles. The agenda also includes electing and inducting one representative from the General Body into BCCI's Apex Council and two representatives from the Indian Cricketers's Association.

Leadership speculation Former players and cricket administrators being considered The top posts remain up for grabs, with no decision made yet on the presidency. Former players and cricket administrators are being considered for the position. Shukla is seen as a potential candidate, with three scenarios being discussed: his continuation as vice president, elevation to BCCI President, or IPL Chairman.