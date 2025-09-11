Chelsea charged with 74 breaches of FA rules: Details here

Chelsea have been slapped with 74 charges by the Football Association (FA) for alleged violations of agent regulations. The charges, which cover a period from 2009 to 2022, mostly relate to incidents that took place between the 2010/11 and 2015/16 seasons. The club was owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich during this time. As per BBC Sport, three deals that form part of the investigation involved players Eden Hazard, Samuel Eto'o and Willian. However, the report adds that there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of those players.

Allegations details Alleged breaches self-reported by Chelsea The charges against Chelsea mainly relate to payments made to intermediaries and agents, as well as investments in third-party ownership of players. These alleged rule breaches were self-reported by the club, which has been cooperating with the FA on this matter. The violations are linked to tax issues that have already been settled with HMRC and wouldn't have affected compliance with financial fair play regulations.

Regulatory violations A look at the specific charges against Chelsea The FA has charged Chelsea with violations of several regulations, including Regulations J1 and C2 of The FA Football Agents Regulations, A2 and A3 of The FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, and A1 and B3 of The FA Third Party Investment in Players Regulations. These charges cover a wide range of conduct from 2009 to 2022, primarily focusing on incidents that occurred during the 2010/11 to 2015/16 playing seasons.

Club statement Club statement on the matter In response to the FA's announcement, Chelsea issued a club statement expressing its "gratitude" for the FA after "self-reporting" the alleged charges. The club hopes that this matter will be resolved "as swiftly as possible." The statement also clarified that upon completing their purchase of Chelsea on May 30, 2022, they discovered potentially incomplete financial reporting regarding historical transactions and other possible breaches of FA rules during a thorough due diligence process.

Self-reporting New owners self-reported potential historical breaches to governing bodies After acquiring Chelsea in May 2022, the club's new owners self-reported potential historical breaches to the FA, Premier League, and UEFA. The due diligence process during the takeover reportedly uncovered payments linked to transfers made to offshore companies and players' families/representatives. These payments are thought to be worth millions of pounds and were not recorded in accounts submitted to the FA, Premier League, and UEFA.

Financial impact Chelsea agreed to pay UEFA £8.6 million settlement last year As per Sky Sports News, Chelsea's new owners withheld £100 million of the £2.5 billion they paid for the club to cover "unforeseen liabilities." In July 2023, Chelsea agreed to pay UEFA £8.6 million as a settlement for incomplete financial reporting between 2012 and 2019 under Abramovich's ownership. Over the last three years, Chelsea have fully cooperated with investigations and provided all requested files and data.