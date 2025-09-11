Duleep Trophy Final: South Zone bowled out for 149

Central Zone dominated South Zone on Day 1 of the 2025 Duleep Trophy final at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. Central aced back-to-back sessions after skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field first. None of the South Zone batters got going as the side perished for 149 in 63 overs. Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain shared nine wickets. Central Zone were 50/0 at stumps.

Spin success Kumar Kartikeya turns the tide Patidar's decision was initially met with disappointment from his perspective as his pacers failed to make an impact in the first 90 minutes. However, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya turned the tide by taking a wicket in his very first over. He dismissed Mohit Kale on the sixth ball, knocking him over. Kartikeya gave another breakthrough in the form of Smaran Ravichandran, with South Zone down to 35/2 in 21.2 overs.

Off-spin impact Saransh Jain joins the party South Zone lost two more wickets before lunch. While Tanmay Agarwal was run out, Kartikeya sent skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen back. After the break, Kartikeya's partner in crime, Saransh Jain, made an immediate impact. He trapped Ricky Bhui in front and stumped Andre Siddarth soon after. Jain then took out Salman Nizar before Kartikeya dismissed Gurjapneet Singh. Ankit Sharma and MD Nidheesh fell to Jain, with South Zone perishing for 149 runs.

Numbers Crucial numbers for Jain, Kartikeya Off-spinner Jain, who bowled 24 overs, bagged figures of 5/49. The all-rounder also took a match-winning fifer for Central Zone in the semi-final against West Zone. In the final, he recorded his ninth five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Kartikeya conceded 53 runs besides taking four wickets from 24 overs. Kartikeya, playing his second First-Class fixture this year, recorded his career's eighth four-wicket haul.