Duleep Trophy Final: Spinner Saransh Jain hammers SZONE with fifer
What's the story
After shining in the 2025 Duleep Trophy semi-final, Central Zone spinner Saransh Jain recorded a five-wicket haul in the summit clash against South Zone. Jain was on fire as South Zone were dismissed for 149 on Day 1 of the ongoing final. Central Zone earlier won the toss and opted to field. Jain was duly supported by Kumar Kartikeya, who took four wickets.
Spell
Jain rattles middle order
SZONE had a slow start, scoring just 27 runs in 16 overs. Kartikeya finally made inroads in the SZONE line-up, dismissing Mohit Kale and Smaran Ravichandran. While Tanmay Agarwal was run out, Kartikeya sent skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen back. Jain joined the party thereafter, dismissing Ricky Bhui, Andre Siddarth C, and Salman Nizar. Gurjapneet Singh fell to Kartikey, while Jain wrapped up the innings.
Information
Jain records 5/49
Jain took his fourth wicket in the form of MD Nidheesh. His final wicket of Ankit Sharma in the 63rd over concluded the innings. Off-spinner Jain, who bowled 24 overs, bagged figures of 5/49.
Career
A look at his numbers
Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Jain also took a match-winning fifer for Central Zone in the semi-final against West Zone. The Player of the Match, Jain also scored an unbeaten 63 in the first innings. Jain, who has emerged as a potent off-spinner, now has 144 wickets from 44 First-Class matches at an average of under 30. This was his ninth five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket.