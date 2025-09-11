'Focus on playing...': Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Kapil Dev ﻿, the legendary World Cup-winning captain, has finally reacted to the much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup . He urged people not to blow it out of proportion, saying that "the government will do its job, and the players should do theirs." His statement comes amid a row over whether India and Pakistan should play a cricket match given their strained political relations.

Official position BCCI's stance on India-Pakistan clash While there have been calls for boycotting the impending Pakistan match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has maintained that it follows the central government's policy. The policy, introduced in August this year, allows participation in multi-nation tournaments but doesn't permit bilateral series with Pakistan. It further stated that Indian teams will not participate in competitions held in Pakistan, and Pakistani teams will not be allowed to play on Indian soil.

Focus 'Players should not be distracted by off-field issues' Speaking to reporters regarding the same on Thursday, Kapil said, "Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should focus on playing - there's no need to say anything else." He stressed that the players should not be distracted by off-field issues and should concentrate solely on their performance. Notably, India and Pakistan are set to clash on September 14 in Dubai.

Controversy Ongoing cross-border tensions India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. While India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks. In the recently concluded WCL for retired cricketers, the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions boycotted their matches against Pakistan. However, the 2025 Asia Cup schedule placed India and Pakistan in the same group, a move that met with severe criticism amid the ongoing tensions.

Historical context India vs Pakistan: Bilateral cricket It is worth noting that India and Pakistan do not engage in bilateral cricket due to political tensions. They only face each other in multilateral tournaments. The two countries recently clashed in the ICC Champions Trophy this year, where India reigned supreme. India also beat Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The last India-Pakistan bilateral series was held in 2012 (in India) when Pakistan defeated India 2-1 in ODIs. Besides, India last visited Pakistan in 2008.