Sides with lowest all-out totals versus India in T20Is
What's the story
India hammered hosts UAE in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Electing to bowl first, they bowled UAE out for 57 in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube sharing seven wickets. India then mauled UAE by chasing it down in 4.3 overs. Notably, UAE now have the lowest all-out total versus India in Men's T20I.
#1
UAE: 57 in Dubai, 2025
As mentioned, UAE's 57 is now the lowest-ever all-out total against India in the shortest format. This is also their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. Only on one other occasion were UAE bundled out for a sub-70 total in T20Is. As mentioned, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and medium-pacer Shivam Dube were the force behind UAE's demolition. They bagged figures of 4/7 and 3/4, respectively.
#2
New Zealand: 66 in Ahmedabad, 2023
In 2023, India claimed a massive 168-run win over New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This is India's largest margin of victory in the shortest format. India racked up 234/4 in 20 overs on the back of Shubman Gill's incredible century (126*). The Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, were bowled out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Hardik Pandya took four wickets.
#3
Ireland: 70 in Malahide, 2018
India clobbered Ireland in the 2nd T20I at Malahide in 2018. The Men in Blue, led by Virat Kohli, slammed 213/4 in 20 overs. KL Rahul and Suresh Raina shone with quickfire half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep later shared six wickets as the Irish side was bowled out for 70 in 12.3 overs. India won the two-match T20I series 2-0.