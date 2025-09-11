Sides with lowest all-out totals versus India in T20Is

India hammered hosts UAE in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Electing to bowl first, they bowled UAE out for 57 in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube sharing seven wickets. India then mauled UAE by chasing it down in 4.3 overs. Notably, UAE now have the lowest all-out total versus India in Men's T20I.

#1 UAE: 57 in Dubai, 2025 As mentioned, UAE's 57 is now the lowest-ever all-out total against India in the shortest format. This is also their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. Only on one other occasion were UAE bundled out for a sub-70 total in T20Is. As mentioned, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and medium-pacer Shivam Dube were the force behind UAE's demolition. They bagged figures of 4/7 and 3/4, respectively.

#2 New Zealand: 66 in Ahmedabad, 2023 In 2023, India claimed a massive 168-run win over New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This is India's largest margin of victory in the shortest format. India racked up 234/4 in 20 overs on the back of Shubman Gill's incredible century (126*). The Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, were bowled out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Hardik Pandya took four wickets.