Which Full-Member team owns the biggest T20I win (balls remaining)? 

India hammered hosts UAE in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Electing to bowl first, they bowled UAE out for 57 in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube sharing seven wickets. India then mauled UAE by chasing it down in 4.3 overs. This is now their biggest T20I win in terms of balls remaining.

#1 England: 101 balls vs Oman, North Sound, 2024 England blew dismal Oman away in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. Batting first, Oman posted the fourth-lowest score in T20 World Cup history (47/10). Adil Rashid claimed 4/11, with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood taking three-fers. The Englishmen later claimed a nine-wicket win in just 3.1 overs (101 balls remaining).

#2 India: 93 balls vs UAE, Dubai, 2025 As mentioned, India's nine-wicket win over UAE in the 2025 Asia Cup is now in second place. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and medium-pacer Shivam Dube were the stars of India's one-sided win. They bagged figures of 4/7 and 3/4, respectively. Their previous biggest win in this regard came against Scotland in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup (81 balls), at the same venue.