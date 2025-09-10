All-round India decimate sorry UAE in Asia Cup 2025: Stats

The Indian cricket team blew UAE away in its Group A opener at the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. After electing to bowl, India bundled out UAE for 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube shared seven wickets between them. In response, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill added a brisk 48-run opening stand. India pocketed the contest thereafter.

UAE How the innings of UAE panned out? Alishan Sharafu showed intent upfront and scored 22 runs from 17 balls. He smashed three fours and a six. Skipper Muhammad Waseem bagged 19 runs from 22 balls. Notably, he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for three fours in an over. No other UAE batter scored above 5 runs. Kuldeep picked 4/7 from 2.1 overs. Dube bagged 3/4 from 2 overs.

Do you know? Lowest score for UAE in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, UAE have registered their lowest team total in T20Is. Before this, their previous lowest score was 62 versus Scotland in 2024 at this same venue. UAE have also been dismissed on 73 twice (vs Netherlands in 2016 and Sri Lanka in 2022).

Kuldeep Kuldeep Yadav claims his 2nd four-wicket haul in T20Is Kuldeep's 4/7 saw him get to 73 wickets in T20Is from 41 matches. He averages 13.39 with the ball and his economy rate is 6.72. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. He also owns two five-wicket hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm spinner has 219 wickets in T20s from 176 matches at 21.17. This was his 7th four-fer (5W: 3).

Information Dube amongst the wickets Dube managed 3/4 from 2 overs. The right-arm medium pacer has raced to 16 wickets from 36 T20Is. This is now his best bowling figures. He averages 28.06.

Others Bumrah, Axar and Varun pick one wicket each Bumrah bowled three overs and clocked 1/19. In 71 T20I matches, he owns 90 wickets. Axar Patel claimed 1/13 from three overs. In 72 T20Is, he has 72 wickets at 22. Varun Chakravarthy was superb and clocked 1/4 from 2 overs. In 19 T20Is, he has 34 wickets for Team India.

Chase India win in just 4.3 overs India completed the chase in 4.3 overs. Abhishek smashed 30 from 16 balls. He hit two fours and three sixes. In 18 T20Is, he owns 565 runs at 33.23. He has raced to 48 fours and 44 sixes. In T20s, he has 246 sixes under his belt. Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 20 from 9 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 1). SKY scored 7*.