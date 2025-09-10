Kuldeep Yadav claims his 2nd four-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

An excellent bowling effort from Kuldeep Yadav helped India bundle out UAE for 57 runs in their opening Men's T20 Asia Cup contest on Wednesday in Dubai. The Group A opener saw Suryakumar Yadav decide to bowl first. Kuldeep ended with figures worth 4/7 from 2.1 overs. In his 2nd over and the match's ninth, he picked three wickets, choking the UAE batters.

Bowling A magical effort from Kuldeep Kuldeep was introduced in the 7th over and he conceded 4 runs. The magic happened in his next over. Rahul Chopra was caught off a flighted delivery. Skipper Muhammad Waseem then perished while trying to play the sweep. Harshit Kaushik was bowled next after getting an inside edge. Kuldeep then finished the UAE innings by dismissing Haider Ali. A googly did the trick.

Wickets Kuldeep races to 73 wickets in T20Is Kuldeep's 4/7 saw him get to 73 wickets in T20Is from 41 matches. He averages 13.39 with the ball and his economy rate is 6.72. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. He also owns two five-wicket hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm spinner has 219 wickets in T20s from 176 matches at 21.17. This was his 7th four-fer (5W: 3).