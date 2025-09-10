Asia Cup: UAE register their lowest team total in T20Is
What's the story
The Indian cricket team bowled UAE out for 57 in Match 2 of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday in Dubai. UAE batted for 13.1 overs and were blown away by the Indian bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav led the show with a four-fer. Shivam Dube picked three wickets. This is now UAE's lowest team total in T20Is. Here's more.
Do you know?
Lowest score for UAE in T20Is
As per ESPNcricinfo, UAE have registered their lowest team total in T20Is. Before this, their previous lowest score was 62 versus Scotland in 2024 at this same venue. UAE have also been dismissed on 73 twice (vs Netherlands in 2016 and Sri Lanka in 2022).
UAE innings
How the innings of UAE panned out?
Alishan Sharafu showed intent upfront and scored 22 runs from 17 balls. He smashed three fours and a six. Skipper Muhammad Waseem bagged 19 runs from 22 balls. Notably, he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for three fours in an over. No other UAE batter scored above 5 runs. Kuldeep picked 4/7 from 2.1 overs. Dube bagged 3/4 from 2 overs.