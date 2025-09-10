Indian cricket team ends this dismal toss record: Know how

After winning the toss, India's T20I captain Suryakumar said, "We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl." "We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off, he added.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Sanju Samson after Shubman Gill returned to the scheme of things and was named vice-captain. Samson, who shone as an opener, was expected to lose his place in the side with Jitesh Sharma being preferred as the wicketkeeper. However, despite not expected to open, Samson has been selected. He will play in the middle order.