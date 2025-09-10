Indian cricket team ends this dismal toss record: Know how
What's the story
Team India ended its losing streak in tosses on Wednesday as captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening game of the 2025 Asia Cup. India had set a new world record by losing 15 tosses on the trot across formats. This included losing all five tosses in the recent 5-match Test series in England.
Words
Suryakumar decides to bowl first
After winning the toss, India's T20I captain Suryakumar said, "We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl." "We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off, he added.
Information
A look at India's playing XI
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Samson
India include Sanju Samson
There was a lot of speculation surrounding Sanju Samson after Shubman Gill returned to the scheme of things and was named vice-captain. Samson, who shone as an opener, was expected to lose his place in the side with Jitesh Sharma being preferred as the wicketkeeper. However, despite not expected to open, Samson has been selected. He will play in the middle order.