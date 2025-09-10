FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Decoding the stats of Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored for Portugal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, handing his side a 2-1 lead. With this goal, the Al-Nassr striker matched Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers (39). The 40-year-old owns 39 goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers from 49 appearances. His tally includes five hat-tricks.

Ronaldo owns 141 international goals from 223 matches

Ronaldo's goal took his tally to a staggering 141 goals in men's international football. Apart from 141 goals, Ronaldo has 37 assists for Portugal. The 40-year-old owns 8 goals at the FIFA World Cup from 22 matches. He owns another 14 goals at the UEFA European Championship from 30 appearances. In 44 UEFA European Championship qualifying matches, he has 41 goals. Ronaldo has bagged 15 goals at the UEFA Nations League. Lastly, he has 22 goals in friendly matches and 2 goals at the FIFA Confederations Cup.