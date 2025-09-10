FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Decoding the stats of Cristiano Ronaldo
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo was once again in the scoresheet in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Hungary. This was Portugal's 2nd successive win in Group F at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. After scoring a brace versus Armenia in his side's 5-0 win, Ronaldo scored a goal versus Hungary as well. With this, the veteran forward equaled the record for most goals scored in FIFA World Cup qualifying history. Here we decode Ronaldo's stats in FIFA WC Qualifiers.
Goals tally
Ronaldo races to 39 WC qualifying goals from 49 appearances
Ronaldo scored for Portugal from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, handing his side a 2-1 lead. With this goal, the Al-Nassr striker matched Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup Qualifiers (39). The 40-year-old owns 39 goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers from 49 appearances. His tally includes five hat-tricks.
141
Ronaldo owns 141 international goals from 223 matches
Ronaldo's goal took his tally to a staggering 141 goals in men's international football. Apart from 141 goals, Ronaldo has 37 assists for Portugal. The 40-year-old owns 8 goals at the FIFA World Cup from 22 matches. He owns another 14 goals at the UEFA European Championship from 30 appearances. In 44 UEFA European Championship qualifying matches, he has 41 goals. Ronaldo has bagged 15 goals at the UEFA Nations League. Lastly, he has 22 goals in friendly matches and 2 goals at the FIFA Confederations Cup.