Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar signs with Hampshire for County Championship

Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has signed with Hampshire for the last two rounds of the County Championship . Hampshire announced the same on X on Thursday. Sundar's first match will be against Somerset at Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, from September 15. He will then feature against defending champions Surrey at Utilita Bowl from September 24. Sundar was pivotal to India's success in their recent Test series in England.

Director's statement Hampshire's Giles White on signing Sundar Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, expressed his delight at bringing Sundar to the club. Highlighting his impact, Giles said, "We're delighted to bring Washington to the club for the County Championship. He had an excellent series against England this summer, and he'll play a key role with two big games coming up against Somerset and Surrey."

Welcome, Washi 👋🇮🇳



Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will join the Rose and Crown for our final two @countychamp matches 😍



📰 Full story 👉 https://t.co/vJL4yvFDQG pic.twitter.com/7sUIUhNgqT

Recent form Sundar's exploits in England As mentioned, Sundar made vital contributions with his all-round skills in England. He slammed 284 runs from four Tests at an average of 47.33. His incredible century in Manchester helped India earn a hard-fought draw. Sundar also hammered a whirlwind half-century at The Oval. With the ball, he took seven wickets, including a pivotal four-wicket haul. Notably, Sundar was backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir as India's mainstay all-rounder in the entire series.