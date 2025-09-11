Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Kumar Kartikeya shines with four-fer
What's the story
Playing only his second First-Class match this year, spinner Kumar Kartikeya made a mark for Central Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy Final. He took four wickets as South Zone were bowled out for 149 on Day 1 at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. He combined with Saransh Jain, who took a fifer. Central Zone earlier won the toss and elected to field.
Spell
Kartikeya decimates SZONE top order
SZONE had a slow start, scoring just 27 runs in 16 overs. Kartikeya finally made inroads in the SZONE line-up, dismissing Mohit Kale and Smaran Ravichandran. While Tanmay Agarwal was run out, Kartikeya sent skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen back. Jain joined the party thereafter, dismissing Ricky Bhui, Andre Siddarth C, and Salman Nizar. Kartikeya took his final wicket in the form of Gurjapneet Singh.
Information
Final figures of Kartikeya
Kartikeya, who was introduced in the 16th over, struck on his sixth ball. In 21 overs, the left-arm spinner conceded 53 runs besides taking four wickets. His tally includes a maiden over.
Career
Eighth FC four-fer for Kartikeya
As mentioned, Kartikeya is playing his second First-Class fixture this year. He last featured for Madhya Pradesh against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy in January. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kartikeya has accounted for 172 wickets from 39 red-ball games at an average of around 22. The 2025 Duleep Trophy final marked his career's eighth four-wicket haul.