Pakistan's Haris Rauf claims his 5th four-fer in T20Is: Stats

Bowling

A superb performance

Rauf was introduced in the 6th over and he conceded 12 runs. He bowled the 12th over next and it was a double-wicket maiden. He dismissed Sediqullah Atal to leave Afghanistan reeling at 93/3. Karim Janat perished next for a three-ball duck (93/4). In the 18th over, he was smashed for three sixes by Rashid Khan. However, Rauf dismissed him before getting Fareed Ahmad.