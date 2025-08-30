Pakistan's Haris Rauf claims his 5th four-fer in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf thwarted Afghanistan with a four-wicket haul in the 1st encounter of the T20I tri-series, involving UAE. The match held in Sharjah, saw Pakistan score 182/7 in 20 overs, riding on Salman Agha's unbeaten fifty. In response, Afghanistan lost by 39 runs. Rauf finished with 4/31 in 3.5 overs (1 maiden). Here are further details and stats.
Bowling
A superb performance
Rauf was introduced in the 6th over and he conceded 12 runs. He bowled the 12th over next and it was a double-wicket maiden. He dismissed Sediqullah Atal to leave Afghanistan reeling at 93/3. Karim Janat perished next for a three-ball duck (93/4). In the 18th over, he was smashed for three sixes by Rashid Khan. However, Rauf dismissed him before getting Fareed Ahmad.
Stats
11th T20 four-fer as Rauf races to 332 scalps
The fast bowler has raced to 124 wickets in T20Is from 88 matches at an average of 21. This was his 5th 4-fer in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Afghanistan, he has 7 wickets from three matches. Overall in T20s, he owns 332 scalps from 247 matches at 22.22. He has 11 four-fers and a fifer.