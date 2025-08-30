Pakistan down Afghanistan in first match of T20I tri-series: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan have downed Afghanistan in the 1st match of the T20I tri-series, involving UAE. The match held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, saw Pakistan post 182/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Salman Agha slammed an unbeaten 53. In response, the Afghans lost their way with the bat. They were in a decent position before Pakistan hunted them down with wickets. Here's more.
Summary
Summary of the contest
Salman's unbeaten 53 guided Pakistan past 180. Other notable contributions came from Sahibzada Farhan (21 off 10 balls), Fakhar Zaman (20 off 17 balls), and Mohammad Nawaz (21 off just 11 balls) played a crucial role. Rashid Khan (1/26), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1/22) and Mohammad Nabi (1/18) shone. In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 38 and Rashid chipped in with blinder. However, it wasn't enough.
Agha
A solid 53*-run effort from Agha's blade
Agha's 53* came from 36 balls. He hit 3 sixes and 3 fours, striking at 147.22. He came to the crease when his side was 55/2. Pakistan were 83/4 at one stage before Agha and Mohammad Nawaz (21) added a fifty-plus stand. Alongside Haris and Ashraf, he guided Pakistan past 180. This was a solid effort from Agha.
Stats
8th T20 fifty for Agha
Agha now owns 433 runs from 21 T20Is (19 innings) at an average of 30.92. This was his 4th fifty. Against the Afghans, this was his maiden outing. As per ESPNcricinfo, Agha has raced to 1,721 runs in T20 cricket at 22.35 from 106 games (95 innings). This was his 8th T20 fifty. He has completed 150 fours.
Duo
Key numbers for the Afghan spinners
Mujeeb picked 1/22 from 4 overs. In 268 T20s, he owns 291 wickets at 23.45. Playing his 50th T20I, he has 64 wickets at 18.17 for Afghanistan. Rashid's 1/26 saw him get to 162 T20I wickets from 97 matches at 13.87. Overall in T20s, he owns 661 wickets from 488 matches. Nabi (1/18) has 384 T20 wickets at 24.83 and 98 in T20Is.`
Information
Rashid Khan hits 15-ball 39 for Afghanistan
Rashid shone with the bat as well. He tried lifting his side, scoring 39 runs from 15 balls. He smashed 5 sixes and a four and struck at 243.75. Across 60 T20I innings, Rashid now has 506 runs at 14.45.
Rauf
Rauf shines with 4-fer for Pakistan
Rauf picked 4 wickets for 31 runs from 3.5 overs. The fast bowler has raced to 124 wickets in T20Is from 88 matches at 21. This was his 5th 4-fer in T20Is. Overall in T20s, he owns 332 scalps from 247 matches at 22.22. He has 11 four-fers and a fifer.