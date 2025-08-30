Pakistan down Afghanistan in first match of T20I tri-series: Stats

Pakistan have downed Afghanistan in the 1st match of the T20I tri-series, involving UAE. The match held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, saw Pakistan post 182/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Salman Agha slammed an unbeaten 53. In response, the Afghans lost their way with the bat. They were in a decent position before Pakistan hunted them down with wickets. Here's more.

Summary Summary of the contest Salman's unbeaten 53 guided Pakistan past 180. Other notable contributions came from Sahibzada Farhan (21 off 10 balls), Fakhar Zaman (20 off 17 balls), and Mohammad Nawaz (21 off just 11 balls) played a crucial role. Rashid Khan (1/26), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1/22) and Mohammad Nabi (1/18) shone. In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 38 and Rashid chipped in with blinder. However, it wasn't enough.

Agha A solid 53*-run effort from Agha's blade Agha's 53* came from 36 balls. He hit 3 sixes and 3 fours, striking at 147.22. He came to the crease when his side was 55/2. Pakistan were 83/4 at one stage before Agha and Mohammad Nawaz (21) added a fifty-plus stand. Alongside Haris and Ashraf, he guided Pakistan past 180. This was a solid effort from Agha.

Stats 8th T20 fifty for Agha Agha now owns 433 runs from 21 T20Is (19 innings) at an average of 30.92. This was his 4th fifty. Against the Afghans, this was his maiden outing. As per ESPNcricinfo, Agha has raced to 1,721 runs in T20 cricket at 22.35 from 106 games (95 innings). This was his 8th T20 fifty. He has completed 150 fours.

Duo Key numbers for the Afghan spinners Mujeeb picked 1/22 from 4 overs. In 268 T20s, he owns 291 wickets at 23.45. Playing his 50th T20I, he has 64 wickets at 18.17 for Afghanistan. Rashid's 1/26 saw him get to 162 T20I wickets from 97 matches at 13.87. Overall in T20s, he owns 661 wickets from 488 matches. Nabi (1/18) has 384 T20 wickets at 24.83 and 98 in T20Is.`

Information Rashid Khan hits 15-ball 39 for Afghanistan Rashid shone with the bat as well. He tried lifting his side, scoring 39 runs from 15 balls. He smashed 5 sixes and a four and struck at 243.75. Across 60 T20I innings, Rashid now has 506 runs at 14.45.