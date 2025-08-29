Carlos Alcaraz storms into 2025 US Open 4th round: Stats
What's the story
Men's singles world number 2 tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, has moved into the 4th round of 2025 US Open. The Spaniard, who pocketed his 13th Big Title win at the Cincinnati Open before this year's last Grand Slam event, dispatched 32nd seed Luciano Darderi. He won the contest 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Here are the match stats
Alcaraz doled out nine aces compared to his opponent's five. The former committed just 1 double fault with Darderi committing 8 of them. Alcaraz had an 80% win on the 1st serve and 55% win on the 2nd. He converted 7/18 break points.
Numbers
80th win at Grand Slams for the Spaniard
Alcaraz has claimed his 80th win at Grand Slams. He owns an 80-13 win-loss record. At the US Open, he owns a 20-3 win-loss record. The five-time Grand Slam champion and one-time US Open winner is 20-2 at Grand Slams this year. He is chasing a 2nd Slam title in 2025, having won the French Open.
Do you know?
Alcaraz is bettered only by McEnroe with this record
As mentioned, Alcaraz claimed his 20th men's singles match win at the US Open from 23 matches. As per Opta, in the Open Era, only John McEnroe (22) has achieved 20 wins in fewer matches at the event.