Carlos Alcaraz storms into 2025 US Open 4th round: Stats

Men's singles world number 2 tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz , has moved into the 4th round of 2025 US Open . The Spaniard, who pocketed his 13th Big Title win at the Cincinnati Open before this year's last Grand Slam event, dispatched 32nd seed Luciano Darderi. He won the contest 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Here are further details and stats.

Here are the match stats Alcaraz doled out nine aces compared to his opponent's five. The former committed just 1 double fault with Darderi committing 8 of them. Alcaraz had an 80% win on the 1st serve and 55% win on the 2nd. He converted 7/18 break points.

Numbers 80th win at Grand Slams for the Spaniard Alcaraz has claimed his 80th win at Grand Slams. He owns an 80-13 win-loss record. At the US Open, he owns a 20-3 win-loss record. The five-time Grand Slam champion and one-time US Open winner is 20-2 at Grand Slams this year. He is chasing a 2nd Slam title in 2025, having won the French Open.