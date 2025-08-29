Pakistan skipper Salman Agha slams his 4th T20I fifty: Stats
What's the story
In the first T20I of the tri-nation series, Pakistan set a target of 183 runs for Afghanistan. The match is being played in Sharjah and also features the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Captain Salman Agha was the top scorer for Pakistan with an impressive knock of 53* runs. His effort helped Pakistan score 182/7 in 20 overs. Other notable contributions came from Sahibzada Farhan (21 off 10 balls), Fakhar Zaman (20 off 17 balls), and Mohammad Nawaz (21 off just 11 balls).
Information
Agha does well for his side
Agha's 53* came from 36 balls. He hit 3 sixes and 3 fours, striking at 147.22. He came to the crease when his side was 55/2. Pakistan were 83/4 at one stage before Agha and Mohammad Nawaz (21) added a fifty-plus stand. Alongside Haris and Ashraf, he guided Pakistan past 180.
Stats
8th T20 fifty for Agha
Agha now owns 433 runs from 21 T20Is (19 innings) at an average of 30.92. This was his 4th fifty. Against the Afghans, this was his maiden outing. As per ESPNcricinfo, Agha has raced to 1,721 runs in T20 cricket at 22.35 from 106 games (95 innings). This was his 8th T20 fifty. He has completed 150 fours.