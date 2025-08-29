Captain Salman Agha was the top scorer for Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha slams his 4th T20I fifty: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:50 pm Aug 29, 202510:50 pm

What's the story

In the first T20I of the tri-nation series, Pakistan set a target of 183 runs for Afghanistan. The match is being played in Sharjah and also features the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Captain Salman Agha was the top scorer for Pakistan with an impressive knock of 53* runs. His effort helped Pakistan score 182/7 in 20 overs. Other notable contributions came from Sahibzada Farhan (21 off 10 balls), Fakhar Zaman (20 off 17 balls), and Mohammad Nawaz (21 off just 11 balls).