Tottenham sign Xavi Simons for £51m from RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig . The transfer deal is worth £51 million and includes an initial five-year contract with two optional years. The move comes as a major boost for Spurs manager Thomas Frank, who was on the lookout for an attacking midfielder after the injury to James Maddison. The Dutch international had also attracted interest from Chelsea, but Spurs moved quickly to finalize the deal with Leipzig.

Player profile Simons's career so far Simons, who can play in the middle or on the flanks, has been clear about his desire to leave this summer. He came through Barcelona's academy before spells at PSV Eindhoven and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). After his time at PSG and a productive loan spell at PSV, he moved to Leipzig. In 48 matches for PSV, he scored 22 times. Meanwhile, he made only 11 appearances for PSG.

Career highlights His stats at Leipzig Simons joined Leipzig on loan in the 2023-24 season. He scored 10 times across 43 matches. He also made 13 assists. 8 of his goals came in 32 Bundesliga games. He made 11 assists. He made a permanent move in the summer of 2024. In 33 matches, he scored 11 times last season in addition to making 7 assists. 10 of his goals (A6) came in the Bundesliga from 25 matches. This season, he made two appearances, scoring once.

Manager's remarks Frank delighted with Simons signing Frank expressed his delight at bringing Simons to Spurs, saying he is a "great addition to the squad." He added that despite being young, Simons has good experience and has played a lot of games at the top level in recent years. "Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists," Frank said, adding that he knows Simons will be part of a good team already working hard together.