Elena Rybakina downs Emma Raducanu, advances at US Open: Stats

Elena Rybakina, the ninth seed, has stormed into the fourth round of the 2025 US Open for the first time in her career. She achieved this by defeating fellow Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu in a one-sided match that lasted just 62 minutes. The 2022 Wimbledon champion won with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2. This is their second meeting and Rybakina has now conceded just four games to Raducanu across both matches.

Milestone achievement Rybakina completes the set Rybakina's victory over Raducanu marks her first-ever fourth-round appearance at Flushing Meadows, after six previous attempts. With this win, she has now completed the full set of second-week appearances at all four Grand Slam tournaments. The Kazakhstani player will next face either seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or 2023 Wimbledon finalist, Marketa Vondrousova. As per Opta, Rybakina is the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach the round of 16 in women's singles at all four Grand Slam events

Match history H2H record: Rybakina's consistent dominance versus Raducanu Rybakina's dominance over Raducanu on the WTA Tour isn't new. The two players first met in the first round of Sydney 2022, just four tournaments after Raducanu's stunning win at the 2021 US Open. Back then, Rybakina had also won convincingly with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-1. This further highlights her superiority over Raducanu in their head-to-head encounters which is 2-0 in Rybakina's favor.

Numbers Key Slam numbers of the two players Rybakina has raced to a 59-21 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She has also reached her maiden 4th round at the US Open. She is 8-5 here at the Flushing Meadows. In 2025, Rybakina is 11-3 across Grand Slam events. On the other hand, Raducanu, a winner of US Open women's singles title in 2021, owns a 25-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She now owns a 9-3 record from 12 appearances at the US Open.