Dilshan Madushanka becomes 8th Sri Lankan bowler with ODI hat-trick

In a thrilling display of bowling prowess, Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka achieved an ODI hat-trick during the match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday. Zimbabwe were 289/3 after 49 overs in a chase of 299. Madushanka's brilliant last over helped the Lankans steal the match from Zimbabwe's pocket. The left-arm bowler claimed the wickets of Sikandar Raza (92), Brad Evans, and Richard Ngarava to become only the eighth Sri Lankan to achieve this feat in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Match impact Madushanka's hat-trick seals 7-run victory for Sri Lanka Madushanka's hat-trick came at a crucial time as he defended 10 runs off the last over. The bowler ended his spell with impressive figures of four wickets for 62 runs in 10 overs. His stellar performance was instrumental in securing a seven-run victory for Sri Lanka over Zimbabwe, further highlighting the importance of his remarkable achievement.

Historical context 11th instance of a SL bowler claiming an ODI hat-trick This is the 11th instance of a Sri Lankan bowler claiming an ODI hat-trick, as per Sportstar. The list includes legends like Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas, who have achieved this feat multiple times. Malinga picked three ODI hat-tricks with Vaas taking two. Other bowlers with a hat-trick for Sri Lanka in ODIs are Farveez Maharoof, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shehan Madushanka and Maheesh Theekshana.

Record Sri Lankan bowlers with ODI hat-tricks 1) Chaminda Vaas - vs Zimbabwe (2001); vs Bangladesh (2003) 2) Lasith Malinga - vs South Africa (2007); vs Kenya (2011); vs Australia (2011) 3) Farveez Maharoof - vs India (2010) 4) Thisara Perera - vs Pakistan (2012) 5) Wanindu Hasaranga - vs Zimbabwe (2017) 6) Shehan Madushanka - vs Bangladesh (2018) 7) Maheesh Theekshana - vs New Zealand (2025) 8) Dilshan Madushanka - vs Zimbabwe (2025)