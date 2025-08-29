1st ODI, Zimbabwe collapse in final over versus SL: Stats

Despite a brilliant display from Zimbabwe , they failed to beat Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at the Harare Sports Club. SL scored 298/6 in 50 overs. Pathum Nissanka, Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis slammed fifties In response, Zimbabwe were 0/2 before Ben Curran and Sean Williams added 118 runs. Zimbabwe needed 10 runs off the final over as Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick floored them.

SL How did Sri Lanka's innings shape up? Sri Lanka lost opener Nishan Madushka for a 13-ball duck before Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 100 runs for the 2nd wicket. Nissanka scored a valiant 76-run knock. Zimbabwe fought back and had Sri Lanka reeling at 161/5 before Liyanage and Kamindu shone in a brilliant 137-run stand. Liyanage was the star of the show with 70* from 47 balls. Kamindu smashed 57.

Nissanka Nissanka slams his fourth 50-plus score vs Zimbabwe SL opener Nissanka brought up his 17th half-century in the ODI format (100s: 6). His 76 from 92 balls had 12 fours. Having played 70 ODIs since his debut in March 2021, the opener has raced to 2,624 runs at an average of 40.36. Versus Zimbabwe, he owns 323 runs at 80.75. Across 5 innings, he has hit 4 fifty-plus scores, including a ton.

Kamindu Kamindu strikes at 158.33 Kamindu was brilliant with his late hitting, slamming four boundaries and two sixes during his stay. He struck at a stunning 158.33. This was his third ODI fifty, which has taken his tally to 459 runs from 23 games at 27, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, this was his second fifty across four ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Information Liyanage returns unbeaten on 70 Liyanage remained unbeaten on 70 off 47 balls, smoking six fours and three sixes. This knock saw him get to 805 runs from 27 games at 47.35 (50s: 6, 100s: 1). Two of his fifties have come across three innings against Zimbabwe.

ZIM Zimbabwe fall short by 7 runs Zimbabwe were in tatters at 0/2 before Currans and Williams steadied the ship with a century-plus stand. Sri Lanka hit back and had the hosts reeling at 161/5. Thereafter, Sikandar Raza and Tony Munyonga shared a massive 128-run stand to keep Zimbabwe in the hunt. Zimbabwe had 7 wickets in hand and needed 10 runs before Madushanka spoiled the party with a hat-trick.

Curran Curran hammers 70 versus Sri Lanka Curran hit 70 runs from 90 balls. His knock was laced with 8 fours. Playing his 7th ODI, the opener has raced to 261 runs at 43.50. This is his maiden fifty in ODIs. He also owns a ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter now owns 1,369 runs in List A cricket from 46 matches at 34-plus. He hit his 10th fifty (100s: 2).

Williams 4th fifty-plus score for Williams in ODIs versus Sri Lanka Playing his 163rd ODI, Williams has raced to 5,197 runs from 158 innings at 37.65. He smashed his 37th fifty (100s: 8). In 16 matches versus Sri Lanka, Williams has registered 460 runs at 32.85. This was his 3rd fifty versus Sri Lanka (100s: 1). Meanwhile, 2,807 of his runs have come at home from 92 matches (100s: 5, 50s: 18).

Raza Raza shines with a valiant 87-ball 92 Raza's 87-ball 92 was a valiant effort. He hit 8 fours and almost pulled off a chase. He was the first to be dismissed in the 50th over. Playing his 152nd ODI, Raza has 4,417 runs from 143 innings at 36.50. This was his 23rd fifty (100s: 7). In 18 matches versus Sri Lanka, Raza has 446 runs at 37.16 (50s: 4).

Dilshan Dilshan Madushanka picks hat-trick in four-wicket spell Dilshan Madushanka was superb for SL. He finished with 4/62 from 10 overs. This included a hat-trick as mentioned. He dismissed Raza, Brad Evans and Ngarava to turn the match in his side's favor. In 27 ODIs, the pacer has raced to 49 wickets at 24.36. This was his 2nd four-fer in ODIs.

Information Asitha Fernando picks 3/50 Asitha Fernando handed Sri Lanka a solid start with the ball, picking two wickets in the 1st over. In the 26th over, he dismissed the dangerous Curran. In 24 ODIs, he has 33 wickets at 25.54.