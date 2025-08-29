1st ODI, Sean Williams slams 57 versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Zimbabwe 's Sean Williams made his presence felt versus Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI being played at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Chasing 299 runs to win the contest, Williams joined opener Ben Curran with Zimbabwe being 0/2 in the 1st over. The pair added 118 runs for the 3rd wicket. He hit 7 fours and 2 sixes in a 54-ball knock. Here's more.

Knock A brilliant effort and a solid 118-run stand Zimbabwe were reduced to 0/2 with Asitha Fernando running the show. Williams came to the crease and joined hands with Curran. The two thwarted the Lankans thereafter with a solid 118-run stand. The pair batted sensibly and got the odd boundaries. In the 21st over, both players completed their fifties. However, the 23rd over saw Williams perish to Kamindu Mendis after an attempted sweep.

Stats 4th fifty-plus score in ODIs versus Sri Lanka Playing his 163rd ODI, Williams has raced to 5,197 runs from 158 innings at 37.65. He smashed his 37th fifty (100s: 8). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 matches versus Sri Lanka, Williams has registered 460 runs at 32.85. This was his 3rd fifty versus Sri Lanka (100s: 1). Meanwhile, 2,807 of his runs have come at home from 92 matches (100s: 5, 50s: 18).