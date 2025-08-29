Duleep Trophy: Auqib Nabi takes 4 wickets in 4 balls

Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi has created history by becoming the first bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive balls in the Duleep Trophy . The right-arm medium pacer achieved this remarkable feat while playing for North Zone against East Zone. He dismissed Virat Singh, Manishi, and Mukhtar Hussain on the last three balls of the 53rd over, reducing East Zone to 222-8 within three deliveries. Here's more.

Bowling stats Nabi completes 4 wickets from 4 balls Nabi's stellar performance didn't end there. He dismissed Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal on the first ball of his next over, completing a historic four-wicket haul in four balls. He ended the innings with impressive figures of 5/28 in 10.1 overs, helping North Zone bowl out East Zone for 230 runs. This was the first time a bowler has achieved this feat in Duleep Trophy history.

Career trajectory Nabi's journey in 1st-Class Cricket Nabi made his First-Class debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 against Karnataka. He took 3/35 in the quarter-final but went wicketless in the second innings. However, he was still his team's most economical bowler that season, taking 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 18.50 with two five-wicket hauls. After a two-year hiatus from FC cricket, Nabi returned to form last season with 49 wickets in nine matches at an average of 13.08.

Statistics His overall numbers in all formats Playing his 30th match in FC cricket, Nabi has raced to 95 wickets at an average of 21-plus with nine five-wicket hauls. He also owns four four-wicket hauls. He has also played 29 List A games (42 wickets at an average of 28.88) and 27 T20 matches (28 wickets at an average of 26.39). This shows his consistent performance across different formats of the game.

Record Nabi enters Duleep Trophy record books As per Wisden, Nabi has become just the third bowler to get a hat-trick in the competition. Kapil Dev was the first to achieve the feat during the 1979 Duleep Trophy final. The legend picked 7/65 against the West Zone. In 2001, leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule also managed three wickets in three balls, helping West Zone to a massive win by an innings and 363 runs against East Zone.