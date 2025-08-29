Duleep Trophy, Day 2: NZONE gain command vs EZONE

North Zone have gained command over East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final clash, which is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Day 2 of the contest saw NZONE finish their first innings at 405/10 as Manishi claimed six wickets. EZONE, in response, finished the day at 230/10 thanks to a fifer from Auqib Nabi.

1st innings Wadhawan's 76 powers NZONE past 400 The Ankit Kumar-led NZONE started the day at 308/6. While Mayank Dagar fell without adding anything to his overnight score of 24, wicket-keeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan continued the good work. He added 66 runs with Auqib Nabi, who made a quick-fire 44 off 33 balls. Wadhawan, who scored 76, went down as the last batter. His efforts meant NZONE finished at 405/10.

Manishi Six-fer for Manishi Three of the four fallen NZONE wickets on Day 2 belonged to left-arm spinner Manishi. The youngster, who finished with 6/111 from 22.2 overs, claimed his maiden fifer in First-Class cricket. This was the second occasion of his taking four or more wickets in an innings. With his latest spell, the Jharkhand spinner has raced to 31 wickets from 9 FC games at 38-plus.

Information Fourth FC fifty for Wadhawan Wadhawan made 76 off 152 balls with the help of six fours. This was his fourth First-Class fifty, which has taken his tally to 386 runs from five FC matches at an average of 44-plus.

2nd innings EZONE falter after solid response EZONE did not start well as two of their top-three batters were out for single-digit scores. Utkarsh Singh (38) and captain Riyan Parag (39) batted with intent but threw away their starts. A 66-run fifth-wicket stand between Virat Singh (69) and Kumar Kushagra (29) powered EZONE past 200. However, Auqib Nabi ignited a stunning collapse as EZONE went from 200/4 to 230/10.

Spell Sensational spell from Nabi claimed each of the last five wickets in the final session to finish with 5/28 from just 10.1 overs. This was his ninth fifer across 30 matches as the tally also includes four four-wicket hauls. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has overall raced to 95 FC wickets at 21-plus. He would be raring to extend his sensational run.

Bowlers Prominent bowlers starred for NZONE Star fast bowler Harshit Rana was also brilliant on the day for NZONE, scalping 2/56 from 14 overs. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also claimed a solitary wicket (1/51 from 17 overs). Left-arm spinners Nishant Sindhu (1/19 from 5 overs) and Mayank Dagar (1/41 from 7 overs) struck once each.