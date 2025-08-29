1st ODI: Fifties from Liyanage, Kamindu power SL vs Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka posted a solid 298/6 while batting first in the opening ODI against hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. The visitors were powered by Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis, as the duo not just rescued SL from a collapse but also provided them with a power-packed finish. Both batters slammed fifties as SL recorded a strong total. Let's decode their performance.

Knocks Sensational finish from the duo A sudden collapse meant SL went from 139/2 to 161/5. Then arrived Liyanage and Kamindu at six and seven, respectively. Both batters started cautiously to rebuild the innings. However, they soon upped the ante as there was a sudden surge in the scoring rate. They added 137 runs for the sixth wicket before Kamindu was dismissed on the last ball of the innings.

Kamindu Kamindu struck at 158.33 Kamindu was brilliant with his late hitting as he made 58 off just 36 balls, slamming four boundaries and two sixes during his stay. He struck at a stunning 158.33. This was his third ODI fifty, which has taken his tally to 459 runs from 23 games at 27, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, this was his second fifty across four ODIs against Zimbabwe.