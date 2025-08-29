Ex-WWE writer claims Vince McMahon sexually assaulted female wrestler publicly

Former World Wrestling Entertainment ( WWE ) writer Dan St. Germain has leveled serious allegations against Vince McMahon , the former CEO of WWE. St. Germain claimed that McMahon was involved in an inappropriate incident with Ashley Massaro, a late WWE star who had a turbulent relationship with the company. The accusation was made during his recent appearance on the Bein' Ian with Jordan podcast.

Allegation details 'He's an absolute maniac,' St. Germain said St. Germain alleged that during a European trip, McMahon engaged in sexual acts with Massaro on a flight. "...Vince started f**gering Ashley Massaro on the flight." He claimed that later, McMahon asked everyone to get on the tarmac and that they "watched as the plane bounced back and forth, and Vince just f**ked this girl in front of them." "He's an absolute maniac," St. Germain said while describing his time at WWE under McMahon's leadership as full of "crazy stuff."

Past incidents The late Massaro's turbulent relationship with WWE Massaro's history with WWE was marred by allegations of sexual assault during a wrestling tour at a military base, which the company allegedly helped cover up. She had also accused McMahon of preying on female wrestlers. In an unpublished statement before her death in 2019, Massaro had claimed that she rejected McMahon's advances, which led him to try and sabotage her career. The former WWE diva died by suicide at 39.