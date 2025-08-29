Pathum Nissanka slams his fourth 50-plus score vs Zimbabwe (ODIs)

Young Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has brought up his 17th half-century in the ODI format. He reached the milestone in the opening ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Nissanka looked solid during his stay as he walked back after scoring a fine 76. This was his fourth 50-plus score against Zimbabwe in the format. Here are his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Nissanka SL were off to a poor start batting first, having lost opener Nishan Madushka for a duck. Nevertheless, Nissanka then joined forces with Kusal Mendis (38), and the duo steadied the ship with an exactly 100-run stand. Nissanka further added 30 runs with Sadeera Samarawickrama following Mendis's departure. The opener eventually fell to Blessing Muzarabani in the 33rd over.

Career Here are his ODI numbers Nissanka batted well amid tough circumstances and scored 76 off 92 balls, having smoked 12 fours. Having played 70 ODIs since his debut in March 2021, the opener has raced to 2,624 runs at an average of 40.36. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 17th ODI fifty, while he has smashed six tons in this format.

Information An average of 80-plus vs Zimbabwe Nissanka has batted five times against Zimbabwe in ODIs, and has crossed the 50-run mark in four of those. This includes a ton as well. The star opener has raced to 323 runs against them at an excellent average of 80.75.