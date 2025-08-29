Tottenham pip Chelsea, set to land RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig . The deal, which is worth a little over £51 million, comes after successful negotiations between Spurs and Leipzig, as per Sky Sports News. Notably, Chelsea were also interested in the attacking midfielder for quite some time in this transfer window but appear to have lost out to their Premier League rivals.

Transfer details Chelsea lose out to Spurs in Simons race Simons, who was excused from training on Thursday, has traveled to London to explore a potential Premier League move. The 22-year-old Dutch international has already agreed on personal terms with Spurs. This comes after Chelsea had also shown interest in him but they are now focusing on other targets like Barcelona's Fermin Lopez due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

Player profile Simons's stats last season and his potential impact at Spurs Simons is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play as a No. 10, winger, or even deeper in midfield. He was impressive last season with 11 goals and eight assists in 33 matches for Leipzig. His arrival would fill the gap left by James Maddison's long-term knee injury at Spurs and provide tactical flexibility to manager Thomas Frank.

Team dynamics Leipzig could use the €60 million fee for reinvestment Simons's departure would be a major blow for RB Leipzig, especially after losing striker Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United earlier. However, the approximately €60 million fee from his sale could provide funds for reinvestment in the squad. This would help soften the impact of Simons's exit and ensure Leipzig remains competitive in Bundesliga and Champions League.