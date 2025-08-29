Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs: Details
What's the story
Zimbabwe's regular captain, Craig Ervine, has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a calf injury. The announcement was made by stand-in captain Sean Williams during the opening ODI at the Harare Sports Club. Williams revealed that Ervine is suffering from a grade two tear in one calf and a grade one in the other.
Team composition
Sean Williams to lead Zimbabwe in series opener
With Ervine out, Sean Williams will lead the team in the series. Williams won the toss in the opener and elected to bowl first. Here's the Zimbabwe XI for the game: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.
Stats
A look at Ervine's stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ervine has 23 half-centuries and four tons in ODI cricket. The left-handed batter, who made his debut in 2010, has smashed 3,600 runs from 128 ODIs at an average of 33.02. Ervine's strike rate in the format is on the lower side (76.66 ). He owns 408 ODI runs against Sri Lanka at an average of 22.66.