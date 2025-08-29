Ervine is out with a grade two tear

Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs: Details

Zimbabwe's regular captain, Craig Ervine, has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a calf injury. The announcement was made by stand-in captain Sean Williams during the opening ODI at the Harare Sports Club. Williams revealed that Ervine is suffering from a grade two tear in one calf and a grade one in the other.