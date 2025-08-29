Manishi finished with 6/111 from 22.2 overs

Duleep Trophy: East Zone spinner Manishi claims six-fer

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:15 pm Aug 29, 202501:15 pm

What's the story

North Zone have been bowled out for 405 while batting first in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final clash against East Zone in Bengaluru. While 10 of the 11 NOZ batters entered double digits, left-arm spinner Manishi was the pick of the bowlers for East Zone. He claimed six wickets as North Zone were bowled out on Day 2. Here are his stats.