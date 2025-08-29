Duleep Trophy: East Zone spinner Manishi claims six-fer
What's the story
North Zone have been bowled out for 405 while batting first in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final clash against East Zone in Bengaluru. While 10 of the 11 NOZ batters entered double digits, left-arm spinner Manishi was the pick of the bowlers for East Zone. He claimed six wickets as North Zone were bowled out on Day 2. Here are his stats.
Spell
A fine spell from Manishi
North Zone had a remarkable start, with openers Shubham Khajuria and Ankit Kumar blunting the opening spells of Shami and Mukesh Kumar. The duo added 49 runs before spinner Manishi dismissed Ankit (30). In his third over, Manishi sent Shubham Khajuria (26) back. Yash Dhull (39) also fell to him. On Day 2, he claimed the last three wickets.
Stats
Maiden fifer for Manishi
Manishi, who finished with 6/111 from 22.2 overs, claimed his maiden fifer in First-Class cricket. This was the second occasion of his taking four or more wickets in an innings. With his latest spell, the Jharkhand spinner has raced to 31 wickets from 9 FC games at 38-plus. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Manishi claimed 22 wickets at 27.22.