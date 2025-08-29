Rajeev Shukla appointed BCCI president as Binny steps down: Report

Rajeev Shukla has reportedly taken over as the acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) , replacing Roger Binny. The development comes after a recent meeting where BCCI initiated its search for Team India's new sponsor. Shukla's appointment is temporary, until the next election, and comes amid questions about Binny's continuation as BCCI president due to age-related eligibility criteria.

Age eligibility Binny turns 70, steps down Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny, who turned 70 last month, is said to have stepped down from his position as BCCI president. This comes despite the fact that he may be eligible to continue in the role due to age-related criteria outlined by the Supreme Court-mandated Lodha Committee. The committee states that a person cannot be more than 70 years old to hold such a position. However, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, which has not yet been enacted, raises the age cap to 75, potentially allowing Binny to continue in his role.

New legislation National Sports Governance Bill raises age cap to 75 The National Sports Governance Bill 2025 has raised the age cap for all National State Federations from 70 to 75. The Indian government has now placed the BCCI under this Sports Bill, allowing Binny to continue as president until September's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and even seek re-election. However, reports suggest that he has stepped down with vice-president Rajeev Shukla taking over temporarily.