R Ashwin praises MS Dhoni's commitment to IPL at 44

Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The 37-year-old cricketer revealed that he had thought about playing in the next season of IPL. However, the tough recovery process with an aging body led him to retire. He praised former India captain and Chennai Super Kings veteran MS Dhoni for his commitment to the tournament at 44 years of age.

Recovery challenges Emotional rollercoaster of travel-match-recovery cycle Ashwin explained the toll that IPL takes on players as they age. He said, "Though he (Dhoni) plays only those three months of IPL, as you age, the bandwidth for those three months keeps reducing." The travel-match-recovery cycle becomes an emotional rollercoaster for players. Ashwin also shared his personal struggles with sleep during IPL season due to late-night matches and recovery routines.

Career transition Open to coaching but on my own terms Despite his retirement, Ashwin is open to exploring other opportunities in cricket. He said, "I am ready for coaching but on my own terms." The off-spinner also expressed a desire to continue playing as he feels he still has something left in him. "So I want to play and explore," he added, hinting at a possible transition into foreign T20 franchise leagues after his IPL retirement.

Global cricket Ashwin wants to enjoy cricket Ashwin recalled his first county stint in 2016 and subsequent ones with Nottingham and Surrey, with a planned stint at Yorkshire that was prevented by COVID. He said he enjoyed playing county cricket in England as it brought back childhood memories of playing Under-10 and 12 matches. Ashwin emphasized that he wants to enjoy cricket during the final stages of his career, saying "Cricket has given me everything in life because of which I am where I am today."