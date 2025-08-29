'Hit all of them': Rohit Sharma makes trademark response   

Rohit Sharma , India's ODI captain and one of the most aggressive batsmen in world cricket, has said that he would like to hit every bowler for a six. The 37-year-old was asked at a recent event about which bowler he would like to hit for a six. He replied with his trademark confidence, saying, "Honestly, everyone! I'd love to hit all of them." There's no particular one. My mindset is always the same — I just want to hit."

Batting philosophy Rohit's fearless approach The Indian opener's response highlighted the fearless intent and confidence that has characterized his batting across formats. Rohit further clarified with a slight grin that he doesn't have one specific bowler in mind but wants to score runs and hit hard against every single one of them. This clearly explains his aggressive batting style over the years.

Career highlights Over 11,000 runs in ODIs Rohit has had an illustrious career in ODIs, having retired from T20Is in 2024 after leading India to a World Cup title. He stepped away from Tests in May 2025 but still remains the backbone of India's 50-over side. In his ODI career spanning over 273 matches, Rohit has scored over 11,000 runs at an average of nearly 49 with as many as 32 centuries under his belt.

Test and T20I stats His numbers in other formats Rohit's Test career spanned 67 matches with over 4,300 runs. In T20Is, he ended his career with over 4,200 runs and a record-equalling five centuries. His performances in all three formats of the game have made him one of India's all-time greats in white-ball cricket.