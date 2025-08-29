Lalit Modi reveals unseen footage of Harbhajan-Sreesanth 'slap-gate' incident

The infamous "slap-gate" incident involving Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth during the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2008 has resurfaced, thanks to former IPL chairman Lalit Modi 's recent podcast revelation. The altercation, which led to Harbhajan's suspension and sparked widespread controversy, was captured on a security camera. Modi revealed this unseen footage on Michael Clarke's Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Controversy details Recap of the infamous 'slap-gate' incident The incident took place during a match between Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. After Punjab's victory, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth while players were shaking hands. The fast bowler was seen crying on live television, with teammates comforting him. Although the exact reason for the altercation was never officially confirmed, reports suggested Sreesanth's on-field remarks may have provoked Harbhajan.

Consequences Consequences for Harbhajan The fallout from the incident was immediate and severe. Harbhajan was suspended for the rest of the season and given an 11-match ban by BCCI's disciplinary committee, which found him guilty of misconduct. His match fees were also forfeited. However, despite apologizing later and reconciling with Sreesanth, this incident remains a major part of IPL history.

Footage release Modi's podcast revelation Now, Modi has reignited this long-forgotten controversy by discussing what he claims is an unseen video of the incident on a podcast. "It happened. Absolutely. And I'll tell you what happened," Modi said on Clarke's podcast. "One of my security cameras was on because I was walking onto the field, and it caught the moment." The footage allegedly shows Harbhajan looking at Sreesanth and slapping him during post-match handshakes, a moment missed by television cameras at the time.

Regret expressed Harbhajan's apology to Sreesanth In a recent appearance on R Ashwin's YouTube podcast, Harbhajan reflected on his cricketing journey and the infamous altercation with Sreesanth. "One thing I'd want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. I want to remove that incident from my career," he said. He also apologized multiple times for his actions and expressed regret over the impression he left on Sreesanth's daughter after their altercation.