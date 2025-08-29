'My action was..': Shivam Mavi reflects on his injury struggles 

Shivam Mavi , a promising fast-bowler from India, has opened up about his injury struggles and the road to recovery. Speaking on the sidelines of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, where he is playing for Kashi Rudras, Mavi said that IPL franchises may have been wary of him due to his history of injuries. "Obviously IPL franchises may have taken note of my back-to-back injuries," Mavi told ESPNcricinfo.

Career trajectory Injury struggles after initial success Two years ago, Mavi was one of the brightest young fast-bowlers in Indian cricket. He made his T20I debut with a combination of pace and swing. However, after six T20Is and seven wickets, his career hit a roadblock as he struggled to maintain his pace. Despite being picked for ₹6 crore by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, he spent the entire season on the bench due to these issues.

Resilience Mavi's mental battle during injury struggles Despite the setbacks, Mavi looked at the upcoming domestic season as an opportunity to make a comeback. However, he was hit by a side strain and rib stress fracture that ended his 2023-24 season before it even started. The BCCI's decision to drop him from its targeted pool of players was the final blow. But LSG showed interest in him during the season after seeing he was fully fit and performing, despite these challenges.

Rehabilitation Rebuilding from scratch Unfortunately, Mavi suffered an injury during a pre-season fitness test. To break the cycle of injuries, he sought help from Ashish Kaushik, a former India team physio. He spent a year at Kaushik's private facility in Bengaluru, working on his biomechanics and rebuilding from scratch. This process helped him understand that his action was causing stress reactions on his side while delivering.

Statement Mavi opens up about his injury issues "Every time I increased my workload, the stress reaction on my side became evident," Mavi said. "It wasn't random. It was because of my action. I used to fall away on the left side while delivering. As the spell went on, it became worse." Speaking about the contribution of Ashish Kaushik, Mavi said: "Ashish sir helped me understand that the flexion on my side was the reason."

Spell I can now bowl long spells: Mavi The young pacer further said he can now bowl long spells without discomfort. "I can push my body again. I've understood fitness is something you need to constantly work on," he staed. "Since last year, I've been able to play without discomfort. That's been the biggest win. Bowling-wise, I've put in a lot of work on my action."

Challenges faced Mental test during rehabilitation The long rehabilitation process not only tested Mavi physically but also mentally. He had to do the same set of drills every day, which became monotonous over time. However, he kept telling himself that he shouldn't let his chance slip away when it came. This determination has paid off as Mavi is now back to bowling at speeds close to 145kph with a smoother action and better rhythm.

Performance review UP T20 League form and all-rounder's role In the UP T20 League, Mavi has been in good form, not just as a bowler but also as an all-rounder. In his first six games, he has taken 10 wickets and scored a quickfire 54 off just 21 balls. He said earlier he used to think of himself only as a bowler but now works equally hard on his batting too.