Cricket Australia considers Darwin as potential host for Bangladesh Tests

Cricket Australia is considering the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin as a potential venue for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh next August. The series could also be split between Northern Queensland, with Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, and Darwin all possible hosts. The move comes after players expressed their appreciation for international cricket's return to Darwin this month during the white-ball series against South Africa.

Strategic planning CA CEO Todd Greenberg's stance on multiple state hosting Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has shown a strong desire to take the Bangladesh series across multiple states. He said, "Ideally [we will]. We want to make sure we continue to play cricket in lots of different locations, so the next generation of kids can see their stars." Greenberg also noted Darwin's strong appetite for more cricket and praised its weather conditions as an ideal factor for hosting matches.

Schedule changes Rescheduling of Bangladesh Test series due to England anniversary contest The two-match Test series against Bangladesh was originally slated for March 2027. However, it has been pushed back owing to the 150th anniversary contest between Australia and England at the MCG. Afghanistan's tour of Australia in July and August for a one-off Test and three T20Is is affected as CA suspended bilateral cricket with them.

Past records Darwin's long absence from the cricket calendar Darwin last hosted Tests against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2003 and 2004, respectively. The city has been absent from the cricket calendar for nearly two decades. However, Australia A played two draws in unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A here in July. This was followed by T20Is against South Africa at TIO Stadium earlier this month, marking a return of international cricket to the city after a long hiatus.