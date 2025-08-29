Cricket Australia considers Darwin as potential host for Bangladesh Tests
What's the story
Cricket Australia is considering the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin as a potential venue for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh next August. The series could also be split between Northern Queensland, with Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, and Darwin all possible hosts. The move comes after players expressed their appreciation for international cricket's return to Darwin this month during the white-ball series against South Africa.
Strategic planning
CA CEO Todd Greenberg's stance on multiple state hosting
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has shown a strong desire to take the Bangladesh series across multiple states. He said, "Ideally [we will]. We want to make sure we continue to play cricket in lots of different locations, so the next generation of kids can see their stars." Greenberg also noted Darwin's strong appetite for more cricket and praised its weather conditions as an ideal factor for hosting matches.
Schedule changes
Rescheduling of Bangladesh Test series due to England anniversary contest
The two-match Test series against Bangladesh was originally slated for March 2027. However, it has been pushed back owing to the 150th anniversary contest between Australia and England at the MCG. Afghanistan's tour of Australia in July and August for a one-off Test and three T20Is is affected as CA suspended bilateral cricket with them.
Past records
Darwin's long absence from the cricket calendar
Darwin last hosted Tests against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2003 and 2004, respectively. The city has been absent from the cricket calendar for nearly two decades. However, Australia A played two draws in unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A here in July. This was followed by T20Is against South Africa at TIO Stadium earlier this month, marking a return of international cricket to the city after a long hiatus.
Venue options
Other potential hosts in Northern Queensland
Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, and Darwin are all being considered as potential hosts for the upcoming Test series. Mackay is the most modern regional venue in Queensland with an upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena that hosted regular WBBL matches since 2023. Cairns has previously hosted two Tests in the early 2000s while Townsville hosted ODIs in 2022 but has dropped behind Cairns and Mackay due to issues like lighting.