Mohammad Rizwan gets to his maiden CPL fifty: Stats 

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has finally found his rhythm in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. In a match between Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings on August 28, Rizwan scored a blistering half-century, helping his team reach a competitive total of 177/3 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. Rizwan's maiden CPL fifty, however, went in vain as the Saint Kitts lost the contest by seven wickets. Here we look at Rizwan's stats.

Match details Half-century after two sluggish knocks Rizwan had a disappointing start to his CPL 2025 campaign, scoring just three runs in his debut match and 30 runs in the second. However, he turned things around in his third match against Saint Lucia. The right-handed batsman scored an impressive 60 runs off just 41 balls, including three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 146.34. Despite Rizwan's efforts, Saint Kitts lost the match by seven wickets.

Stats A look at Rizwan's T20 stats Rizwan's maiden CPL fifty has taken his T20 tally to 8,514 runs from 289 games. This includes 70 fifties and three tons. While he averages 43 in the format, his strike rate reads 125.87. 3,414 of Rizwan's runs have come in 106 T20Is at an average and strike rate of 47.41 and 125.37, respectively. He has 31 50-plus scores in the format, including a solitary hundred.