Jersey batter breaks this World Cup Challenge League record: Details

Jersey's young cricketing sensation Asa Tribe has etched his name in the history books by scoring the highest individual score in an ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League match. The 21-year-old smashed a stunning 175 against Papua New Guinea at St Martin, breaking a three-year-old record. The previous best was set by Tribe's teammate Nick Greenwood, who scored 141 against Italy in 2022.

Match highlights Tribe's innings leads to Jersey's victory Tribe's innings came at a crucial time when his team was struggling at 3/1. The situation worsened when they fell to 15/4 in the fourth over. However, Tribe kept scoring freely and helped Jersey post a total of 261 runs. This proved too much for Papua New Guinea, who were bowled out for just 101 runs in response.

Player's statement Tribe in good form During his 156-ball innings, Tribe hit 19 fours and four sixes. He had already been in good form, scoring back-to-back List A centuries for Glamorgan earlier in the week. Post-match, he said, "I feel like my batting's in a good spot at the moment." The victory against Papua New Guinea has put Jersey at the top of the Challenge League A standings.