Danish Malewar scripts Duleep Trophy history with double-hundred: Details
What's the story
Central Zone batter Danish Malewar scripted a memorable double-hundred in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final clash against East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the knock-out game. Earlier on Day 1, the 21-year-old made history by becoming the first Vidarbha player to score a century on his Duleep Trophy debut.
Match impact
Malewar powers Central Zone
Malewar arrived at number three after opener Aayush Pandey's early departure (3). He powered CEZ past 140 alongside Aryan Juyal (60*) before the latter got retired hurt. Malewar then formed a partnership of 204 runs alongside Captain Rajat Patidar, who made a quickfire 125. While the former returned unbeaten at 198* on Day 1, he completed his double-ton on Day 2 morning.
Early career
Malewar's journey from local talent to cricketing sensation
Malewar's cricketing journey began at City Gymkhana under the guidance of coaches Swaroopraj Shrivastava and Nitin Gawande. He made his Ranji Trophy debut last season and has been consistent ever since. His stellar performance in the final against Kerala helped Vidarbha clinch their third Ranji Trophy title, earning him the Player of the Final award for his knocks of 153 and 73.