Danish Malewar scripts Duleep Trophy history with double-hundred: Details 

Malewar arrived at number three after opener Aayush Pandey's early departure (3). He powered CEZ past 140 alongside Aryan Juyal (60*) before the latter got retired hurt. Malewar then formed a partnership of 204 runs alongside Captain Rajat Patidar , who made a quickfire 125. While the former returned unbeaten at 198* on Day 1, he completed his double-ton on Day 2 morning.

Early career

Malewar's journey from local talent to cricketing sensation

Malewar's cricketing journey began at City Gymkhana under the guidance of coaches Swaroopraj Shrivastava and Nitin Gawande. He made his Ranji Trophy debut last season and has been consistent ever since. His stellar performance in the final against Kerala helped Vidarbha clinch their third Ranji Trophy title, earning him the Player of the Final award for his knocks of 153 and 73.