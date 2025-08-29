Will Ashwin play dual role in overseas T20 leagues?
What's the story
Ravichandran Ashwin, India's ace spinner, is said to be eyeing a player-cum-coach role in overseas T20 leagues, according to Cricbuzz. The news comes after he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), having already retired from all forms of international cricket last year. The 38-year-old cricketer hinted at this new chapter in his career through a social media post.
Career transition
Ashwin's IPL retirement opens doors to foreign leagues
Ashwin's retirement from IPL ends a 16-year-long association with the tournament. The spinner is now looking at opportunities in foreign leagues, including Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US, The Hundred in England, and either ILT20 in UAE or SA20 in South Africa. However, his participation in SA20 this year seems unlikely as all franchises have reportedly finalized their signings.
Future prospects
Potential destinations for Ashwin
The ILT20 could be a possible destination for Ashwin this year, given that five of the six franchises are owned by Indians. The tournament's auction is scheduled for September 30, with teams allowed one signing outside the salary cap and auction. Meanwhile, MLC in the US is also on Ashwin's radar as he explores new opportunities in his post-retirement career.
Coaching role
Ashwin's experience makes him a valuable asset
Ashwin's vast experience and cricketing acumen make him an ideal candidate for a player-cum-coach role. He has been one of the most intelligent players on the field throughout his career. After announcing his IPL retirement on Wednesday, officials from several leagues have reportedly reached out to him, including those from Australia's Big Bash League.
Career options
Future avenues for Ashwin post-retirement
Post-retirement, Ashwin has plenty of options to explore. Commentary is one avenue, but his sharp cricketing mind also makes him a strong contender for administrative roles. However, the cricketer is currently focused on extending his playing career in the years to come. "I really want to enjoy my last couple of years hopefully without any judgments from anyone," Ashwin told Cricbuzz.
IPL career
Fifth-most wickets in IPL history
Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 with CSK. He later played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, before returning to CSK. In a stellar career, Ashwin took 187 wickets from 221 matches at 30.22 (BBM: 4/34). He has the fourth-most wickets in IPL history, behind Yuzvendra Chahal (221), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (198), Sunil Narine (192), and Piyush Chawla (192).