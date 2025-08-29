Will Ashwin play dual role in overseas T20 leagues? 

Ravichandran Ashwin , India's ace spinner, is said to be eyeing a player-cum-coach role in overseas T20 leagues, according to Cricbuzz. The news comes after he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) , having already retired from all forms of international cricket last year. The 38-year-old cricketer hinted at this new chapter in his career through a social media post.

Career transition Ashwin's IPL retirement opens doors to foreign leagues Ashwin's retirement from IPL ends a 16-year-long association with the tournament. The spinner is now looking at opportunities in foreign leagues, including Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US, The Hundred in England, and either ILT20 in UAE or SA20 in South Africa. However, his participation in SA20 this year seems unlikely as all franchises have reportedly finalized their signings.

Future prospects Potential destinations for Ashwin The ILT20 could be a possible destination for Ashwin this year, given that five of the six franchises are owned by Indians. The tournament's auction is scheduled for September 30, with teams allowed one signing outside the salary cap and auction. Meanwhile, MLC in the US is also on Ashwin's radar as he explores new opportunities in his post-retirement career.

Coaching role Ashwin's experience makes him a valuable asset Ashwin's vast experience and cricketing acumen make him an ideal candidate for a player-cum-coach role. He has been one of the most intelligent players on the field throughout his career. After announcing his IPL retirement on Wednesday, officials from several leagues have reportedly reached out to him, including those from Australia's Big Bash League.

Career options Future avenues for Ashwin post-retirement Post-retirement, Ashwin has plenty of options to explore. Commentary is one avenue, but his sharp cricketing mind also makes him a strong contender for administrative roles. However, the cricketer is currently focused on extending his playing career in the years to come. "I really want to enjoy my last couple of years hopefully without any judgments from anyone," Ashwin told Cricbuzz.