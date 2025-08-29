Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League Final 2025: Details

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League Final for the third consecutive year. The event took place in Zurich on Thursday, with Germany's Julian Weber winning his maiden title after two impressive 90m-plus throws, including a 91.51m effort. Chopra's best throw of the day was an effort of 85.01m, which came in his final attempt. Here's more.

Champion's feat Weber wins maiden Diamond League title Weber, who started with a throw of 91.37m, went on to dominate the seven-man field with his season-best throw of 91.57m in his second attempt. None of his competitors could come close to this mark, leaving Chopra trailing behind by over six meters. Despite three legal throws out of six attempts, Chopra couldn't match his usual consistency of producing 88m-plus throws and only managed to touch the 85m mark this time around.

Performance review Chopra's performance in Zurich Chopra started with a throw of 84.35m and followed it up with an effort of 82m before fouling his third attempt. He was in third place at the halfway mark but fouled his fourth and fifth attempts before coming up with a throw of 85.01m in his last attempt. This was not enough to secure him victory as he hoped to reclaim the trophy he had won in 2022, but ended up finishing second for the third time after 2023 and 2024.

Future prospects Chopra to defend his World Championships gold in Tokyo Chopra will now head to Tokyo for next month's World Championships as the defending champion. This will be his first major global competition since finishing second at the Diamond League Final 2025. Despite not being at his best in Zurich, Chopra remains a strong contender for gold in Tokyo, having previously won the title in 2022.